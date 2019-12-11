Amazon Deal Offers an Echo Dot and 1-Month of Unlimited Music for $9

If you’re on board with the Alexa ecosystem and you want to score an Echo Dot super cheap, Amazon is running deal that you’ll want to take advantage of. At the time of writing, Prime members can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited (auto-renewal / cancel anytime) for a total cost of $8.98 (non Prime members can score the deal for $10.98). You can take advantage of the deal right here while it lasts.

An Echo Dot will usually run you at least $25 when its on sale, so this is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that you can cancel the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription before you’re charged for another $7.99 membership fee (Prime members) or $9.99 membership fee (non Prime members). Then again, if you would really like to kick the tires on Amazon Music Unlimited, the current four months for 99 cents holiday offer is another option to consider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Head on over to Amazon’s holiday page for more of the deals they have going on for Alexa-enabled devices.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.