Amazon’s Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring Device Prime Day Deals Are Live Early

Amazon promises “more than a million deals worldwide” for Prime Day, but only a fraction of those deals will actually be worth picking up. In reality, the entire event centers around the big discounts they roll out on their own stuff. This includes their line of Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring devices. If you had your eye on something from this list, there’s no need to wait until the official start of Prime Day. Many of the deals have gone live early.

Amazon’s official breakdown on their product deals can be found below. As usual, the devices on the list are currently hovering at or below all-time lows, so take advantage before Prime Day ends on July 17th (or supplies are exhausted). You can shop all of their device deals here. Additional deals from the list below (and more) will be added soon – perhaps earlier than midnight PST tonight July 14th / 15th, so keep checking back in.

• Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

• Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99

• Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99

• Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99

• Save $70 on Echo Show, just $159.99 With Free Echo Dot and Hue Bulb

• Save 56% on an Echo Dot, just $22

• Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

• Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings

• Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings

• Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

• Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

• Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99

• Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99

• Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99

• Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98

• Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

• Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99

• Get Ring Video Doorbell Pro and a free Echo Dot for $169

• Save $80 on Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99

The following list includes additional Amazon-centric deals that are expected to launch tomorrow, July 15th:

1. Whole Foods Market – Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites in celebration of Prime Day. In addition, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. This offer is available until July 16. Visit wholefoods.com/primeday to learn more.

2. Amazon Music Unlimited – Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day.

3. Prime Video – Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video Channels or in app. Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video Channels.

4. Amazon Photos– Prime members who try Amazon Photos will get a $15Amazon credit.

5. Prime Book Box – Prime members new to Prime Book Box can get 30% off their first box (now $13.99 instead of $19.99) this Prime Day at amazon.com/PrimeBookBox.

6. Kindle Unlimited– Prime members new to Kindle Unlimited can get their first 3 months for FREE when they sign up, visit amazon.com/ku.

7. Audible – Audible members will enjoy exclusive access to a special offer on a selection of listener favorites including something for everyone

8. IMDbPro – For a limited time, Prime members can receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price in IMDbPro history.

9. Prime Pantry – Save $10 off orders of $40 or more

10. Prime Now – Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save up to 50% on electronics, devices, home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $15 off their order of $35 or more through July 16.

11. AmazonFresh – Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can save up to 50% when shopping AmazonFresh, including $0.25 deals on Sabra Hummus, Cheetos, Double Stuf Oreos and more. Plus, new AmazonFresh customers can get $15 off their order of $35 or more.

12. Treasure Truck – Customers in select cities can save over 20% on upcoming Treasure Truck offers, including Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum and Lenovo Smart Tablet – sign-up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck to get in on the latest treasure.

13. Woot! – Amazon’s daily deal site is cranking up ridiculously good deals and shenanigans for Prime Day, with deep discounts and free shipping, only available to Prime members. In addition, Prime members get access to our world famous Bags of Crap (BOCs), a random collection of stuff that we shove into a box for just $10. Visit woot.com from July 14 through July 16 or download the Woot! App.

