Amazon's Last Minute Blu-ray Deal is All About Movie and TV Box Sets
If you still need something to round out your Christmas gifts this year, Amazon has dropped a one-day sale that takes as much as 67% off movie and TV box set Blu-ray / DVD collections - and they should arrive in time for the holiday if you're a Prime member. Some of the selections aren't particularly exciting, but there are gems in there at all-time low prices.
You can shop Amazon's entire Blu-ray sale right here until the end of the day today, December 22nd. We've picked out some standout deals below.
- Batman Beyond: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $34.99 (50% off)
- Batman 80th Anniversary Collection (Blu-ray) - $36.69 (59% off)
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD - $39.99 (47% off)
- The Mummy Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] - $19.99 (67% off)
- Hunger Games Complete 4K 4-Film Collection [Blu-ray] - $59.99 (40% off)
While you're at it you might want to check out Best Buy's last minute holiday deals on movie and TV Blu-ray collections. It includes more titles than Amazon's sale and many of the deals come with a 14-day HBO Max trial - which is about to become very valuable.
