Grab 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free With Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deal

Amazon announced that its next Prime Big Deal Days sale will be on October 6 and 7, and as usual, the retailer is gearing up for the event with lots of early deals. Amazon devices are already discounted, you can save $20 on Grubhub orders of $30 or more, and you can grab several months free for several Amazon subscription programs.

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One of the options that caught our eye was Amazon’s deal on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions. With a library of over 5 million titles and access to both digital books and audiobooks, it’s a great solution for voracious readers. I use it myself, and between that and the library, I rarely purchase physical books anymore unless I’m specifically looking to support the author.

The service is typically $11.99 a month, but Amazon is offering four months free as one of its Big Deal Days offers, giving you the chance to dig deep into this massive library. If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of where to start, it’s understandable—which is why we made a list of the titles we recommend checking out. From literary classics like The Odyssey to manga like Attack on Titan, you’ll have an endless amount of things to read as the weather turns cold outside and it’s the perfect time to curl up with a book.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Books