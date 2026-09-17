You Need the He-Man & The Masters of the Universe Complete Series in Your Blu-ray Collection

If you grew up in the era of Saturday morning cartoons, “By the power of Greyskull! I have the power!” was probably a familiar phrase in your house. Yes, He-Man had a slightly weird haircut, but it didn’t matter since he was the most powerful man in the universe and responsible for guarding Eternia with his life.

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He-Man & The Masters of the Universe has been remade across many formats, from comic book to live-action film. In 2002, an updated version of the original series made its debut on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, presenting the classic to a new generation of fans. This version digs deeper into the lore, as well as adding origin stories for each character.

That series is coming to Blu-ray in a sleek steelbook with vivid new art, and you can pre-order it now. While hardcore He-Man fans will probably want to own the original series as well, this one broadens the franchise and is also well worth adding to your collection.

He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Complete Series (2002-2004)

This Blu-ray is packed with details created to delight Masters of the Universe fans. The steelbook features two fantastic original illustrations on the inside, with He-Man and Battle Cat on the left and Skeletor on the right. The back of the steelbook shows off a different Skeletor illustration where he’s paired up with Evil-Lyn, his infamous partner in crime. All four discs also feature full-color illustrations, and the set includes an episode and character guide.

He-Man & the Masters of the Universe: Complete Series will be released on November 3 and retails for $37.79. For a package this sweet, that’s a pretty good deal.

More details:

Audio: English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Speaking of Masters of the Universe, Amazon has a killer deal on the live-action movie if you’re in the mood to get nostalgic. This edition features an extended cut of the film, interviews with actors Robert Duncan McNeill and Anthony De Longis, an interview and new audio commentary with production designer William Stout, and more.

This release normally sells for $39.95, but Amazon’s marked it down to $27.99, saving you 30%. It’s a limited-time deal, so it may disappear tomorrow—grab it before it does.