Amazon Launches a Buy Two, Get 1 Free Holiday Sale on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray

Amazon has launched another one of their big buy 2, get 1 free sales which includes books, movies, toys, music, and more. These deals tend to go on for several days and evolve over that time, but it seems as though deals on Blu-ray are the big focus of the sale in the early going.

Indeed, Amazon's latest B2G1 free sale includes thousands of big Blu-ray movie titles, tv titles, box sets, and more. You can shop Amazon's entire sale right here - just use the toolbar to break it down by category and genre. You can also pair it down to focus on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray titles. That said, we've picked out some of the best eligible titles below:

Note that Best Buy is also running a sale on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBooks as part of their Black Friday sales event. You can shop all of Amazon's holiday deals right here.

