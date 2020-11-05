Best Buy Launches a Black Friday 4K Blu-ray Sale

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are happening all through the month of November, and they just launched a pretty fantastic one on 4K UHD Blu-rays with and without exclusive SteelBooks. The collection includes a whole bunch of top titles with prices as low as $7.99.

You can shop Best Buy's 4K Blu-ray sale right here (it also includes some standard Blu-rays). The 4K SteelBook sale can be found here. To top it off, Best Buy is also running a separate deal that takes $50 off their exclusive Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set. To get you started, here's a selection of some of the best deals going in Best Buy's Blu-ray sale:

There are many more Blu-ray deals where this came from, so head on over to Best Buy to shop them all. You can check out their entire crop of Black Friday deals right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.