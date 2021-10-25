Amazon Launches a Huge One-Day Sale on Funko Pops and Action Figures

Amazon has been rolling out proper holiday deals for the last few weeks, and there’s one happening right now for Funko Pop collectors with prices slashed by as much as 50%. What’s more, action figures and other collectibles are mixed in with the Funko Pops, so there’s a little something for every toy shopper.

You can browse through Amazon’s entire sale on Funko Pops and action figures right here until the end of the day today October 25th. The sale is quite large with dozens of items for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Power Rangers, Transformers, Ghostbusters and more. We’ve picked out some gems from the sale in the list below to help you get started.