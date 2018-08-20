Amazon Has a Big Nerf Blaster Sale Loaded Up For One-Day Only

Odds are that Monday isn’t your favorite day of the week, but you can make a small part of it more enjoyable by shopping the big Nerf sale Amazon has going today. The sale contains over 60 items including blasters, ammo, armor, and more – all with deep discounts. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve singled out a few gems to get you started:

• Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) – $23.63 (28% off)

• Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster – $10.47 (35% off)

• Nerf N-Strike Elite Retaliator Blaster – $20.24 (25% off)

• Nerf Official N-Strike Elite Series 18-Dart Quick Reload Clip – $6.99 (50% off)

• Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 (Blue) – $17.50 (44% off)

• Nerf Rival Deadpool Apollo XV-700 – $20.98 (40% off)

• Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint 2-Pack – $31.49 (30% off)

• Nerf Rival 100-Round Refill – $17.78 (27% off)

• Nerf Zombie Strike Strike Blade Toy – $10.49 (30% off)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, Amazon’s Nerf sale is only good until the end of the day today, August 20th, but the best stuff probably won’t make it to midnight. Grab your favorite Nerf gear while you can!

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.