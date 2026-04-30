5 Fan Collectibles That Flew Under the Radar in April (But Shouldn’t Have)

This month there were a ton of exciting announcements and reveals from Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Mattel, and more, but are you sure you didn’t miss anything? With such a loaded month, here are the top five collectibles that you may have missed including exclusives, limited edition releases, and some incredible figures from all your favorite franchises. Let’s dive in.

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“Choose Your Fighter!”

Fans who are excited to see the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel in theatres are sure to love the latest action figures from McFarlane Toys. The company just expanded their Mortal Kombat Klassics line this month with new figure releases for Johnny Cage and Ermac. Both figures stand approximately 7 inches tall, have 22 points of articulation, and include alternate hands and a display base. The window box packaging feels like it is straight out of the arcade with details reflecting the game’s long running legacy.

The stand out of the two figures is Johnny Cage, looking like he just stepped off the set of his latest blockbuster flick and into your collection. The figure also includes a pair of removable sunglasses in addition to the standard accessories. Each figure retails for $29.99 and should ship later this summer.

Roll Out with the Studio Series!

This year Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie with new figures inspired by the beloved 1986 animated film. This month we saw three new releases representing all the different classes in the line with fan-favorite characters.

The Leader class Blitzwing is a triple changer, converting from bot to jet in 32 steps and again in 29 steps to tank mode. This Decepticon retails for $59.99 and also includes blasters and a sword. Another Decepticon soldier, Cyclonus, is available as a Voyager class release. Cyclonus can convert from bot to spaceship mode in 28 steps and will cost fans $42.99 to add to their collection. The final release this month brings the Autobot with the biggest attitude to your collection, Cliffjumper! The Deluxe class figure retails for $27.99 and converts from car to robot warrior in just 23 steps.

Gotham’s Greatest Figures

Batman: The Animated Series is undoubtedly one of the most beloved shows in television history, and Mezco Toyz has been releasing highly detailed 1/12 scale action figures that are sure to be the centerpiece in any BTAS themed collection. The One:12 Collective is my personal favorite line of action figures and perfect for collectors looking to take their displays to the next level. Each release comes with soft goods clothing, over 28 points of articulation, and more accessories than you’ll know what to do with.

This month Mezco released both Robin and Scarecrow figures inspired by Bruce Timm’s designs from the iconic 90s show. Robin includes over 20 bat-gadgets perfect for any scenario (I told you there were a lot of accessories) and Scarecrow features moveable eyes and five sets of teeth, allowing you to mix and match components to create your own unique headsculpts. At $116 each, these action figures are not cheap, but in my opinion Mezco is crafting the most high-quality and detailed representations of this universe and should absolutely be a part of any bat-fan’s collection.

In Space No One Can Hear You Collect

Every year on April 26th, fans of the 1979 horror classic Alien celebrate their love for the franchise and this year Mattel delivered a fun spin on the terrifying classic with the Alien Little People Collector Figure Set. The set retails for $26.99 and includes four figures in the classic Little People style all in a display friendly case.

The figures include Ellen Ripley, a facehugger, chestburster, and of course the full grown Xenomorph, now a thousand times more adorable. If you’re in need of something to stand out in your Alien collection, or just looking to get your kids hooked on horror young, this is the perfect set for you.

“Let’s rock..and RIDE!”

The 90s are back and better than ever. Entertainment Earth is bringing a blast from the past to your collection with their exclusive Biker Mice from Mars 3-pack from Nacelle. The 1993 cartoon followed in the footsteps of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and introduced kids to a colorful version of Chicago that is protected by three alien mice with attitudes. What else do you need from a 90s cartoon?

The set comes packaged on a hot dog blister pack (their favorite food) and includes figures for all three of our heroes: Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo. The figures themselves are also designed as a throwback, and sure to unlock core memories for all 90s kids. This exclusive set is only available at Entertainment Earth and retails for $29.99.

From Gotham City to Cybertron, these are just some of the items revealed in April I am hoping to add to my collection, how about you? Be sure to follow us for the latest updates, so you don’t miss out on pre-order your next favorite thing in your collection.