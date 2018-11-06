Amazon’s Hasbro Sale is Loaded With Nerf Blasters, Board Games, and Wolverine

Amazon is starting to ramp up their big one-day sales as we get closer to the holidays, and today’s hot ticket is all about Hasbro toys and board games.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but the biggest draws are undoubtedly the huge discounts on Nerf blasters and classic board games like Connect 4 and Scrabble. Some other gems from the sale include 30% off this awesome 12-inch Marvel Legends Wolverine figure, 39% off the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Combat Assault Tank, and 30% off the Star Wars Bladebuilders Kylo Ren Electronic Lightsaber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what household could be without the Mr. Potato Head Marvel Spider-Spud? It’s a must-have at only $13.72 (31% off).

Again, you can shop the entire Hasbro sale right here. Just keep in mind that the deal is only good until the end of the day today, November 6th. You might also want to check out Amazon’s list of the top 100 toys for 2018. There are quite a few deals to be had there as well.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.