ASUS Back-to-School Sale Brings Big Tech Discounts Across Laptops, Monitors, and More

Back-to-school sales are like boss battles in which you either score loot that makes the semester easier or walk away underpowered. ASUS just dropped discounts across its lineup, from sleek Zenbooks with all-day batteries to ROG monitors that refresh faster than a Quicksilver cameo. Whether you’re gaming, editing, or just trying to survive endless Zoom calls, this sale has gear that fits your quest log. The best thing is that you can find these deals even on Amazon and Walmart. Read on for some of our top picks.

The Best ASUS Back-to-School Deals

ASUS is cutting prices across every corner of its catalog, from feather-light laptops and creator-friendly desktops to gaming monitors, graphics cards, Wi-Fi routers, phones, and accessories. Whether you’re building a battle station, upgrading your study setup, or hunting for gear that balances work and play, this sale has discounts worth a victory dance.

Best ASUS Laptop Deals

ASUS laptops balance power and portability in a way that works for both marathon essay sessions and marathon Elden Ring runs. Zenbooks deliver high-end OLED screens and thin frames, ProArt rigs give creators extra editing controls, and Vivobooks bring Copilot+ AI features at student-friendly prices. These machines pack long-lasting batteries, Wi-Fi 7, and performance strong enough to carry you through all-nighters.

ASUS Displays & Desktops

Monitors are the unsung heroes of every setup, and ASUS is taking them to the next level with OLED clarity, lightning refresh rates, and portability. Whether you need a budget panel for study space multitasking or a 360Hz monster for esports, this sale drops serious visual upgrades. Portable ZenScreens make dual-screen setups possible on the go, while ROG Swift panels give games the buttery smooth motion they deserve.

ASUS Components: GPUs & Power Supplies

If your desktop is wheezing during Fortnite or overheating mid-edit, it might be time for an upgrade. ASUS is cutting prices on GPUs built for both compact builds and powerhouse rigs, plus a platinum-rated PSU to keep it all stable. The Prime series balances affordability with cooling, the TUF series focuses on durability, and Strix delivers power supply efficiency that’s smoother than a Batman gadget.

ASUS Networking: Wi-Fi That Never Quits

Few things ruin a semester faster than lag during an online exam or mid-game disconnects. ASUS networking gear brings Wi-Fi 7 speed, wide coverage, and extras like parental controls and gaming modes. Whether you’re covering a multi-floor house, tricking out your dorm, or upgrading your desktop’s wireless card, these discounts keep your connection rock solid.

ASUS Mobile: ROG Phones With Huge Price Cuts

The ROG Phone 8 series isn’t just for texting and TikTok, but think of it as a mobile gaming console disguised as a phone. Packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors, massive batteries, and cooling systems built for marathon play, these devices are perfect for students who want entertainment and productivity in one. With savings this big, it’s like buying a Switch and a flagship phone for less than the cost of one.

ASUS Accessories: Gaming Gear That Matters

Accessories are the finishing moves for any setup. ASUS is discounting pro-level headsets with marathon battery life, ultra-light gaming mice tested by pros, and keyboards that respond faster than you can say “GG.” There’s even a controller that transforms your phone into a handheld console, making commutes and study breaks way more fun. These aren’t just extras, they’re game changers.

Final Thoughts: Gear Up Like a Pro

The ASUS Back-to-School Sale is less “shopping trip” and more “legendary loot drop.” Laptops with all-day stamina, monitors with silky smooth refresh, GPUs that breathe life into your rig, and ROG phones that double as consoles, and it’s all here at prices that feel like cheat codes. Whether you’re heading to class, streaming late into the night, or gaming with friends, ASUS is giving you the gear to win both in and out of school.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.