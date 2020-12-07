Disney's Baby Yoda Collectible Key is Unlocked for Mando Monday

Disney's collectible keys are extremely popular with fans, as we saw once again with the launch of the key for the Disney+ one year-anniversary. Disney also recently launched a new wave of keys that included The Child (aka Baby Yoda aka Grogu) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The Baby Yoda key initially launched in November as an early access exclusive for Disney Visa Cardmembers, but it is available to everyone starting today, December 7th.

Fans can order the Baby Yoda key here at shopDisney for $12.99 while it lasts. A pin version is available here at shopDisney for the same price. The Baby Yoda key has been fully unlocked for the seventh Week of Disney's Mando Mondays product release events celebrating Season 2 of The Mandalorian. You can keep tabs on all of the new The Mandalorian merch right here via our master list. The rest of Disney's new collectible key lineup is outlined below.

Disney's Toy Story key celebrates the launch of Pixar's iconic animated franchise way back in 1995. It features Woody, Buzz, and the Pixar logo. The Toy Story Collectible Key is a special edition that anyone can order right here at shopDisney for $12.99 while supplies last.

Disney's Fantasia key celebrates an even bigger milestone with 80 years of the animated classic. It features Mickey Mouse and Magic Brooms from The Sorcerer's Apprentice. You can order the Fantastia key here at shopDisney for $12.99.

Finally, Disney has a collectible key set up for sale that includes four keys that feature designs that celebrate the movie juggernaut that they have assembled over the years: Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. You can order the Disney Studios key set here for $39.99 while they last.

Keep in mind that shipping is free at shopDisney with orders over $75 when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

