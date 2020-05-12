Back to the Future NECA Ultimate Figures and Diecast Time Machine are Live

Yesterday was a big day for Back to the Future fans. First off, stars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), Mary Steenburgen (Clara Clayton Brown), and more joined host Josh Gad for an episode of his Reunited Apart series. NECA also released a wave of Back to the Future collectibles for superfans that includes Ultimate Figures, a Diecast time machine, and Toony Classics.

The collection of 7-inch Ultimates figures includes Marty McFly and Biff Tannen from Back to the Future, and Marty McFly from Back to the Future 2. The Toony Classics 6-inch figure set is based on the character's appearances in Back to the Future: The Animated Series. Rounding out the list is a 6-inch time machine vehicle with diecast metal parts. An official breakdown of each item can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered.

Back to the Future Ultimate Marty McFly - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($27.99 - ships in August): "NECA is thrilled to present the Ultimate Marty McFly from Back To The Future featuring the official licensed likeness of Michael J. Fox. Sporting his signature vest and denim jacket, Marty is ready to meet Doc Brown at the Twin Pines Mall parking lot with camcorder, backpack, and skateboard in hand. Marty also comes with an alternate sunglasses head and a guitar, primed to blow out the giant speaker in Doc's lab from the movie's opening scene."

Back to the Future 2 Ultimate Marty McFly - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($27.99 - ships in September): "Your kids, Marty. Something's got to be done about your kids!" "Travelling from 1985 to 2015 to preserve his future once again is the Ultimate Marty McFly from Back to the Future Part 2!Standing approximately 7-inches tall, the Ultimate Marty McFly is wearing the auto-adjusting jacket and self-lacing sneakers, and includes multiple heads and hands, with future soda and hoverboard accessories! Window box packaging."

Back to the Future Ultimate Biff Tannen - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($27.99 - ships in September): "So why don't you make like a tree and get outta here?" "The tough but not too bright antagonist of the Back to the Future franchise, Biff Tannen, bullies his way to the NECA Ultimate line! Dressed in his Enchantment Under the Sea Dance outfit, Ultimate Biff features the licensed likeness of Tom Wilson and comes with interchangeable heads, hands, the Gray's Sports Almanac and Case from Part 2!"

Back to the Future Time Vehicle 6-Inch Die-Cast Metal Vehicle - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($49.99 - ships in September): "To celebrate one of film's most iconic vehicles, NECA presents the diecast replica of Doc Brown's Time Machine from Back To The Future. Crafted from die-cast metal and plastic, each piece is exceptionally detailed and carefully hand painted. The Time Machine measures over 6-inches long and features rolling wheels."

Back to the Future: TAS Toony Classics 6-Inch Figure Set - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($37.99 - ships in August): "Based on their appearances in Back to the Future: The Animated Series, Marty, Doc, and Biff are making their way to the Toony Classics line, a fun take on beloved characters from film and television! Each standing approximately 6-inches tall, Marty includes a hoverboard and guitar with strap, Doc comes with goggles, a remote control and Einstein, and Biff with an alternate head! Figures come in blister card packaging."

