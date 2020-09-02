Barbie Gets a New Dia de Muertos Doll for 2020

Last year, Mattel released the first Barbie doll celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), and it was a huge hit. The floral dress and headpiece on the doll combined with the traditional calavara makeup design was absolutely stunning, and the same can be said about the 2020 version that just launched.

This time around, the Barbie Dia de Muertos doll features a light, blush-colored lace dress over a layer embroidered with floral and skeleton accents. The intricacy of the makeup has been taken up a notch, and the "golden highlights in her hair shimmer beneath a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds." It's absolutely gorgeous, and if you want to get your hands on one, here's what you need to know...

The first place you can pre-order the Barbie Dia de Muertos doll for 2020 is right here at Entertainment Earth for $75.99 with shipment slated for October. Given the fiasco surrounding the launch of the original doll last year, you'll want to secure this one at the retail price while you have the chance - you might not get another. When it inevitably sells out you'll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that the doll will come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

On that note, the original Dia de Muertos Barbie is sold out at its original price everywhere, but you can still find it here on eBay for a premium.

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos kicks off on November 1st and runs through November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Colorful costumes and skull motifs are among the most recognizable traditions, and this Barbie doll has both in spades.

