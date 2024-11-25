Gear

Batman Movie 4K Blu-ray Box Sets Are Cheaper Than Ever For Black Friday

That’s a lot of Batman for Black Friday!

By

4K UHD Batman 4-Movie Collection and Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy

Deals continue today as retailers march on with Black Friday week, so of course our eyes are on Amazon and they have not disappointed! This time, Amazon is lending a helping hand to Batman fans, as both the The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K UHD + Blu Ray Set and the Batman 4K Film Collection (4K Ultra HD) have gone on sale with all-time low discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy from director Christopher Nolan and star Christian Bale is currently listed here on Amazon for only at $29.99, a 58% decrease from its original listed price of $70.99. Meanwhile, the 4-film Batman 4K Film Collection is on sale here on Amazon for $39.99, a 56% decrease from the original $90. The complete contents for both collections can be found below, and you can check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday Blu-ray deals right here.

The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Box Set

The Dark Knight Trilogy Special Features: 

  • Batman Begins
    • The Dark Knight IMAX Prologue
    • Tankman Begins – a Batman Begins spoof
    • Batman – The Journey Begins: Concept, design, and development of the film and casting of the Bat himself. 
    • Shaping Mind and Body: Observe Christian Bale’s transformation into the Batman
    • Gotham City Rises: Witness the Gotham City, the Batcave, Wayne Manor, and more. 
    • Cape and Cowl: The development of the Batsuit. 
    • Batman – The Tumbler: The reinvention of the Batmobile. 
    • Path to Discovery: A look at the first week filming in remote Iceland locations.
    • Saving Gotham City: The development of miniatures, CGI, and effects for the monorail chase scene. 
    • Reflections on Writing Batman Begins with David S. Goyer
    • Digital Batman: The effects you might’ve missed. 
    • Batman Begins Stunts 
    • Theatrical Trailer 
  • The Dark Knight 
    • Gotham Uncovered: Creation of a Scene: Director Christopher Nolan and creative directors unmask the incredible detail and planning behind the film, including stunt staging, filming in IMAX, the Batsuit and Batpod, and more. 
    • Batman Tech: The incredible gadgets and tools 
    • Batman Unmasked: The Psychology of the Dark Knight – Delve into the psyche of Bruce Wayne and the world of Batman through real-world psychotherapy  
    • Gotham Tonight: 6 episodes of Gotham’s cable premier news program 
    • The Galleries: The Joker Cards, concept art, poster art, production stills, trailers, and TV Spots,
  • The Dark Knight Returns
    • The Batmobile: Witness all 5 Batmobiles together for the first in history
    • Ending the Knight: A look into how Christopher Nolan was able to bring an epic end to an already history-defining trilogy. 
Batman 4-Film Collection 1989 – 1997

Batman 4K Film Collection Special Features: 

  • Batman
    • Commentary by director Tim Burton 
    • On the Set with Bob Kane 
    • Legends of the Dark Knight: The History of Batman 
    • Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Part 1-3
    • Beyond Batman Documentary Gallery 
    • 3 Prince Music Videos
    • The Heroes and the Villains Profile Galleries 
    • Batman: The Complete Robin Storyboard Sequence
    • Theatrical Trailer 
  • Batman Returns 
    • Commentary by director Tim Burton 
    • The Bat, the Cat, and the Penguin: Making-of featurette 
    • Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Part 4
    • Beyond Batman Documentary Gallery 
    • Siouxsie and the Bansheed “Face to Face” Music Video
    • The Heroes and the Villains Profile Galleries 
    • Theatrical Trailer 
  • Batman Forever
    • Commentary by director Joel Schumacher 
    • Additional Scenes 
    • Riddle Me This? Why is Batman Forever? 
    • Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Part 5
    • Beyond Batman Documentary Gallery 
    • Seal “Kiss From a Rose” Music Video
    • The Heroes and the Villains Profile Galleries 
    • Theatrical Trailer 
  • Batman & Robin
    • Commentary by director Joel Schumacher 
    • Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Part 6
    • Additional Scene:  Alfred’s Lost Love 
    • Beyond Batman Documentary Gallery 
    • 3 Music Videos 
    • The Heroes and the Villains Profile Galleries 
    • Theatrical Trailer
Tagged:
,

Related Posts