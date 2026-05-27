The Future Foundation Expands With New Marvel Legends Thing and Invisible Woman Figures

Last week Hasbro released a Marvel Legends 2-pack featuring Mister Fantastic and Spider-Man as they appeared during Jonathan Hickman’s historic Fantastic Four run and now fans can complete the Future Foundation team with an all-new set that features the Thing and Invisible Woman. Read all about the Marvel Legends Invisible Woman and Thing 2-Pack and pre-order yours now on Entertainment Earth and Amazon for $59.99.

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After her brother sacrificed himself to save the team, Sue Storm threw herself into work and went all in on the Future Foundation’s mission to “solve everything” while also serving as the Regent of Old Atlantis. This period marked massive growth for the character and the Marvel Legends line has honored that change with the best Invisible Woman figure to date. In addition to two head sculpts and two sets of hands, the set also includes an invisible force shield and two force effects that connect to her hands.

Rounding out the team we have the blue-eyed brute, Ben Grimm. The Thing features his black and white outfit and comes ready to rock with alternate hands and two head sculpts; everything needed for clobberin’ time.

The Future Foundation is one of the most important teams in modern Marvel history and one that comic fans absolutely need in their collection. The team looks incredible together so be sure to add both sets to your Marvel Legends collection. Pre-order yours now on Entertainment Earth or Amazon and they should ship in September of this year.