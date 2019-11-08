Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Are at Their Black Friday Price

If you’re in the market for headphones this holiday, there are a couple of excellent options with Black Friday deals that are available right now. For example, Sony’s top-of-the-line WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently $278 (21% off). However, the deal that dropped today on Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones (gray) is truly eye-popping at $199.99 (43% – $150 off).

At the time of writing, you can grab the Beats Studio3 deal here at Best Buy (they have confirmed it’s the best price through Black Friday) and here on Amazon. At $349.99, these headphones are definitely overpriced, but at $200 they’re a steal – a whopping $80 cheaper than the previous all-time low price. It’s hard to imagine them going any lower. An official description and feature list is available below.

“Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.”

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

