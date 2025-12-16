Best Retiring LEGO Sets You Can Still Snag for True Collectors

LEGO sets are born, but then eventually, those very LEGO sets get retired… The lifespan of most LEGO sets can way too quick. So quick that avid fans have to stay vigilant about when to buy. Being in-the-know on when your favorite LEGO set will be put to rest is basically a guessing game. The info is longer offered through official channels.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So for builders everywhere, we put together a list of the best LEGO sets that we think are about to be retired by LEGO. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, and even the LEGO Icon collection, this list covers LEGO sets that you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re a true LEGO collector.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter (75355)

Like we said above, this is the biggest X-Wing that LEGO has ever released at 1953 pieces, so it goes without saying that it needed to be on this list. This X-Wing includes an opening cockpit with space behind it for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. Even the wings are transformable, easily adjustable from flight mode into attack mode. There’s also a new-ish Luke mini-figure with this one, complete with new arm printing and leg elements on his Rebel pilot uniform.

LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II (75357)

This two-ship set at 1394 pieces features two lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, perfect for re-enacting the best Star Wars battles. It also includes a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front section and a cabin with 2 opening hatches. The Phantom II shuttle has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. There are also five mini-figures including General Hera Syndulla, Chopper (C1-10P), Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Potions Class (76431)

The potions class Harry Potter LEGO set has it all—in 397 pieces. If you’re looking for a set that really brings the set from the movie to life, this is it. This Hogwarts Potions Class looks like it came straight out of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. There’s a blackboard with potion-making instructions, bottles of potion ingredient elements to stir in the cauldron, and more magic details You’ll also find 2 collectible Hogwarts portraits on the walls, plus LEGO minifigures of Professor Severus Snape and students Hermione Granger, Pansy Parkinson and Seamus Finnigan.

LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade (10355)

This year LEGO brought back the classic 1980s Blacktron sets and you don’t want to see them disappear into retirement. The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade (with 1151 pieces) has been recreated, its asymmetrical design kept up with a new modular design. The awesome space ship set also includes a planet-rover drop pod, landing gear, 2 wing-mounted space speeders and 2 engine energy canisters. The model comes with 3 Blacktron minifigures and a droid figure. The best part? It can be rebuilt, using online building instructions, into an enhanced version of the 1980s LEGO Alienator, a perfect way to blend modern and retro with a combined LEGO set.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191)

Building this Infinity Gauntlet…is…inevitable. This LEGO set is such a great way to commemorate those final scenes in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this set is sure to get stares, especially when they’re imagining looking just as cool and heroic as Tony Stark. At 590 pieces, it’s not too hard of a build either, hopefully coming together within a few hours. Height: 13″ (31cm), Weight: 6″ (13cm), Depth: 5″ (11cm)

These LEGO sets will soon be retiring, gone forever, unavailable to the fans who may want to take them home! Don’t let yourself regret losing these LEGO collector’s items.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest LEGO news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!