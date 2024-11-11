The 9 Best TVs for PS5 (That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Actually in Your Favorite Game)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The PS5 is an impressive piece of hardware that can reliably process your favorite shooters, RPGs, and more at a solid 120fps – performance that’s made all the more exciting with the release of the new PS5 Pro model. When you’re in the market for a PS5 TV, you’ll want/need something that can do the same, or you won’t be getting the best output from your console.

In this article, I’ll be going over the 9 best TVs for the PS5 on the market, highlighting why I picked them and why each of them will make you feel like the Ghost of Tsushima himself. Our #1 pick for the best TV for the PS5 is the Samsung S90C 77″ OLED TV for its perfectly big size, amazing 120Hz refresh rate, and its anti-lag and motion blur technology.

Quick Look at the Best TVs for PS5

How We Evaluated

When I was looking at the best TVs for the PS5, I had a few key metrics in mind.

1. I made sure that the TV had a refresh rate of 120Hz, as that’s the rate needed to support 120fps gaming.

2. I wanted to see if it had a dedicated Game Mode or at least gaming-centered technology included in the TV. I wanted to zero in on the TVs that were built with gamers in mind.

3. After making sure these TVs had a Game Mode, I checked to see what their Display Technology was. OLED is the best for its amazing response time, making sure your pixels don’t have a hard time keeping up with your console’s output.

4. Finally, when taking a look at the best TVs for the PS5, I checked out their relative price. The best TVs certainly aren’t cheap, but they’re worth it. To make sure everyone had a chance at getting a great TV for their PlayStation, I threw in the best budget options available.

Best TV for PS5 – Samsung S90C 77″ OLED TV

There are a ton of TVs out there, even a huge portion almost designed specifically with the PS5’s specs in mind, but none of them beat the Samsung S90C 77″ OLED TV. It has a host of features so impressive that you might have a hard time putting your controller down.

It comes with a sizable 77″ screen that’s perfect for seeing every angle in the latest CoD, and a resolution quality so clear that you’re going to fall even deeper in love with your favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 character (what’s up, Shadowheart).

I could go on for hours about why this TV kicks ass, but the most important features I want my fellow gamers to check out are its OLED display, “Motion Xcelerator Turbo+” feature for super-fast gaming, and reliable Samsung Gaming Hub.

Smaller version of our #1 choice – Samsung 55″ S90D OLED Smart TV

I liked our #1 choice so much that I couldn’t help but find a budget version of it. I want everyone to be able to experience the skill that Samsung is putting on the table, and if the Samsung S90C 77″ OLED TV is out of your price range, check out the Samsung 55″ S90D OLED Smart TV.

It doesn’t have all the same badass features as the larger, more upgraded version, but it has enough to keep you dialed in for hours. At 55″, it’s plenty big enough for your favorite first- or third-person shooter, and it’s OLED display makes sure you’re never seeing motion blur.

Samsung is a giant in the field of technology, and TVs like the S90D make it easy to see why. My gaming companions should appreciate the Motion Xcelerator 144Hz (which is even better than your PS5 itself), Samsung Tizen streaming platform, and 4K UHD resolution.

65′ of stellar screen – LG OLED evo g4 65″ Smart TV

LG is another company well-known for their amazing gaming technology, and the LG OLED evo G4 65″ Smart TV might be their best for the PS5 specifically. LG’s OLED technology is engineered to get the most out of every game and bring their colors to life.

It has a 120Hz refresh rate to keep up with whatever you’re playing, over 8.3 million self-lit pixels so you can see “perfect black and luminous colors”, and, when you’re not using it, you can make it project wall art to make your place look even fancier than it really is.

This TV is great for gamers of all genres. It’ll make your Warhammer Space Marine look as jacked as the creators intended, your Elden Ring character as mythical as you designed them, and it can even make Geralt from The Witcher look like he’s smiling for once.

Best premium TV for PS5 – Sony XR BRAVIA A95L 77″ QD-OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

If you haven’t had to use the word ‘budget’ in a while, we’d like to introduce your successful self to the Sony XR BRAVIA A95L 77″ QD-OLED 4K HDR Smart TV. It’s the best, most premium option we found thanks to a few killer characteristics.

We’ve mentioned Samsung, we’ve mentioned, LG, and now, it’s Sony’s turn to show off. Their BRAVIA XR series might be the best they’ve ever made, and it feels like they made it specifically for the inner nerd in all of us.

It projects astoundingly vivid colors that are complimented by pure black to make each color stand out even more. As the screen is the speaker, you can hear your favorite games in near cinematic quality, making you feel like you rented out an entire theater every time you go to game.

Budget version of the premium option – Sony 55” BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K HDR

As a penny-pincher myself, I can’t help but look for budget-friendly versions of the best TVs for the PS5. If you saw the Sony XR BRAVIA A95L 77″ QD-OLED 4K HDR Smart TV listed above and can’t stop drooling, but don’t want to shell out the total price, check out the Sony 55” BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K HDR.

Like the Samsung S90D we covered above, this TV brings a lot of the same amazing technology to your gaming hub as our most premium option. It’s only a fraction of the price of the BRAVIA XR, but it still has amazing OLED display tech, 55″ or amazingly clear screen, and a special ‘Auto HDR Tone Mapping’ feature built to match your game to the TV’s resolution automatically.

The BRAVIA 8 also has a dedicated Game Menu to put all of your favorite gaming settings in one place. This’ll save you from having to adjust your TV from movie mode back to gaming. Take a look at Sony’s BRAVIA 8 for an incredible TV for the PS5 at an even more unbelievable price.

Best TV for PS5 for 60fps – Sony 65” BRAVIA 3 LED 4K HDR

While the PS5 can run at 120fps, not all of its games can. If your favorite Sony title doesn’t run at 120fps and instead runs at 60fps, we’d recommend the Sony 65” BRAVIA 3 LED 4K HDR. It also runs at 60Hz, saving you a ton of money if you already know that your favorite title doesn’t require the extra hertz to play perfectly.

Even though this TV runs at 60Hz instead of the normal 120Hz we’ve been covering, it still comes with a ton of excellent features. Some of the most notable include its big 65″ screen, 4K HDR, and “Auto Genre Picture Mode” that will match your game’s performance to your TV’s output.

Like the other TVs in the BRAVIA series, the BRAVIA 3 comes with a dedicated gaming section. It allows you to play your favorite games at your desired settings without having to make any annoying changes before you school your friends at 2K.

For size kings and queens – Sony 85” BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED

Some people think bigger is better, and while I hope one of those people isn’t my next girlfriend, the Sony 85” BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED is the perfect TV for them. This TV is massive without sacrificing quality, something that isn’t easy for TVs this size.

This TV is another great entry in Sony’s BRAVIA series, boasting a lot of the same great gaming features listed above. It has a dedicated gaming hub, amazing HDMI 2.1 connection capabilities, and it pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars too.

If you want to tell your friends “look how big this thing is” while keeping your pants on, check out the Sony 85” BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED. It has a great, Full Array LED display, intelligent motion-blur technology, and everything else that’ll keep a gamer locked in for days.

Best TV for PS5 under $1,000 – LG 55″ 4K UHD OLED Smart TV B4 Series

If you have a nice $1,000 set aside for a dedicated PS5 TV, the LG 55″ 4K UHD OLED Smart TV is your best bet. It has everything we gamers could want from a gaming TV at an extremely reasonable price, giving itself a well-earned place amongst some of the pricier TVs on this list.

The two best features that the LG B4 brings to the table are its 120Hz refresh rate and its OLED display technology. This TV can bring the best out of your PS5 thanks to its refresh rate, and its OLED display tech will allow you to see games like Hades in an all-new light.

55″ is more than big enough for your living room, bedroom, or wherever you game. NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR technologies are all built-in to enhance your gaming experience as well. For $1,000, you won’t find a better TV than the LG B4.

Best TV for PS5 for $500 – VIZIO 50″ MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

Who said that you need to spend a ton to get a quality TV for the PS5? Not us, as the VIZIO 50″ MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV proves that gamers of every budget can get the most out of their PS5 through their TV.

This TV is basically the same price as the PS5 itself, and it doesn’t sacrifice in the quality department in the slightest. Even though it’s only $500, the Vizio MQX still offers 120Hz, 4k picture processing, and even Bluetooth capabilities so your roommates don’t have to hear how profane your CoD lobbies are at 1 in the morning (hardcore Search and Destroy brings out the worst in all of us).

I’m genuinely surprised at how great this TV is for the price. Its sleek design, impressive stats, and overall amazing build quality could probably place this TV closer to the $1,000 category than the $500, and yet here we are. If you’re gaming on a budget and want the cheapest TV that can still match your PS5 in terms of performance, there aren’t any better than the MQX.