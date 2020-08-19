Bill & Ted Face The Music Streaming Pre-Orders Are Live With a Sale

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

After nearly 30 years, Bill & Ted are back to fulfill their destiny and write the song that will save the world. Despite the delay, the timing for Bill & Ted Face the Music seems right since the world could use a lighthearted, goofy fun family film at the moment. That said, the movie will be shown in theaters, though fans will likely go the VOD route given continued struggles with the coronavirus in the US. If you're not ready to brave the theaters just yet, pre-orders for the digital rental are live now - and there's a discount to be had.

The deal comes from FandangoNow, who are offering the rental in SD to 4K UHD for $19.99. Right off the bat that's $5 less than Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. What's more FandangoNow is tossing in a promotion for pre-orders that offers 50% off over 100 films featuring movie duos. You can browse through that collection right here.

In the new film, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Stay tuned for details on Bill & Ted Face the Music before it lands in select theaters and On Demand on August 28th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.