Board Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon for the Holidays

Amazon is in the midst of a big buy 2, get 1 free sale for the holidays that includes a wide range of items from books to toys to items for the home. Among those items you'll find tons of Dungeons & Dragons books and some of the most popular board games on the planet - like Disney Villanious, Catan, Hocus Pocus, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Connect 4, and more. Not only that, many of the games are heavily discounted on top of the B2G1 offer.

You can shop Amazon's entire buy 2, get 1 free sale right here - just type "board game" in the sale search bar to bring up the list. To make things even easier, we've singled out some of the best board games that are B2G1 eligible below. Note that titles can be added or removed at any time.

There are many more board game deals in the B2G1 free sale, so head on over to Amazon to grab them all. Keep in mind that these games can be paired with any other item in the sale for your freebie.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.