Casetify Casts a Spell With Its Latest Harry Potter Collab

Casetify’s latest iPhone and Android case collaboration is with a certain wizard boy who bears a scar with a troubling resemblance to a lightning bolt. Indeed, Castefiy is bringing us another collection of Harry Potter tech accessories that include an Elder Wand Apple Pencil Case, a Hogwarts wax seal grip stand, an enchanted metal chain wrist strap, and loads of phone cases inspired by each Hogwarts house.

As you might expect from a Casetify collection, this Harry Potter collab offers many different options for fans of the Wizarding World. Additional details are available below, but you can shop the collection now right here at the Casetify website with prices ranging between $38 and $102. Just keep in mind that when they sell out, no amount of magic will bring them back.

According to the press release: “The collection extends to additional accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, grip stands, cardholder stands, MagSafe wallets, power banks, phone charms, Apple pencil covers, charging stands, MacBook, and iPad.”

One of the most unique items included in the collection is The Enchanted Metal Chain Wrist Strap ($72), which includes various charms such as the Chocolate Frog, the Sorting Hat, and The Golden Snitch. It’s cute that this phone accessory references so many Harry Potter moments and wizarding things while the other accessories in this collaboration focus on singular elements like Hogwarts houses or the Marauder’s Map. It’s nice to see something mention the chocolate frogs too, one of my favorite Harry Potter universe inventions.

The Elder Wand Apple Pencil Case ($58) is another one you’ll want to look at as it will probably be the first product in the collection to sell out. The Pencil Case envelops your pencil almost entirely, making it look exactly like the wand from the Deathly Hallows legend. It also looks like the case is made of a nice, soft material, making your apple pencil days filled with comfort. They’ve also got The Wax Seal Grip Stand, which adds a touch of magic to your phone while also providing a useful tool to stand your phone up with.

Otherwise, for those who might want something a little more subtle, there’s a mini-collection for each Hogwarts house: Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The cases each include many different symbols that fit the vibe of each house, like snakes for Slytherin and Harry’s owl Hedwig for Gryffindor. The aesthetics feel cool and detailed.

The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection launched worldwide today at casetify.com/co-lab. It is available for purchase online, via the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations.