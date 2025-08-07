The Rocky Horror Picture Show Hits 4K Blu-ray For Its 50th Anniversary (Updated)

Nothing beats watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight in a theater alongside other faithful fans, but the fact that the film will finally get a 4K UHD Blu-ray release in 2025 is a big deal. The upgrade comes in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a movie that is the very definition of a cult classic. UPDATE: An official release date of October 7th has been announced for the Rocky Horror 4K Blu-ray release, along with the cover art for the Steelbook and a list of special features, which can be found below. You’ll also find a list of 50th anniversary events for superfans that will happen in September and October. Pre-orders for the 4K Steelbook Blu-ray are expected to go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart at any moment. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on October 7th.

Given how much The Rocky Horror Picture Show means to its legions of fans, getting the remaster right was of the utmost importance. Disney notes that the newly restored and remastered version of the film was overseen by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team over the course of 10-months and involved “a meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.” The restoration also includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track in addition to a restored version of the original mono audio. So you can choose to experience the iconic soundtrack in both modern and classic modes. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below followed by the aforementioned list of special events.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Steelbook 4K Blu-ray / Arrives October 7th Pre-order on Amazon pre-order at walmart

Bonus Features:

Feature-length extras: Rocky-oke: Sing It! (With and Without Vocals): The Midnight Experience with the 35th Anniversary Shadowcast Vintage Callback Track (Unrated) Trivia Track: 50 Years and Still Kicking!Audio Commentary by Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn



Deleted Songs: “Once in A While”



Deleted & Alternate Scenes: Alternate Version With B&W Opening “Time Warp” Alternate, Take 1 “Time Warp” Alternate, Take 2 Brad and Janet Undressed, Alternate Takes 1-5Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 1 Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 2 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 1 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 2 Alternate Credit Ending Misprint Ending



The Search for the 35th Anniversary Shadow Cast – For the 35th Anniversary of the film, a global search was done for a shadowcast. This is their story.

Featurettes: Rocky Horror Double Feature Video Show (1995) Beacon Theater, New York City (10th Anniversary) Song Selection (With and Without Vocals)



Music Video: Time Warp Music Video (15th Anniversary VHS Release)



Marketing Materials

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Event Calendar

Sept. 23 – Nov. 3 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour features appearances, meet and greets and more with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The tour will stop in 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. For information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.scottstander.com/rocky

– – The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour features appearances, meet and greets and more with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The tour will stop in 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. For information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.scottstander.com/rocky Sept. 26 – A special screening of the newly restored 4K version will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theater, followed by a talent Q&A.

– A special screening of the newly restored 4K version will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theater, followed by a talent Q&A. Sept. 27 – The official Rocky Horror fan convention will take over the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with panel discussions, book signings, artist appearances, and more.

– The official Rocky Horror fan convention will take over the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with panel discussions, book signings, artist appearances, and more. Oct. – Audiences can experience the newly restored 4K version in theaters throughout the month of October.

– Audiences can experience the newly restored 4K version in theaters throughout the month of October. Oct. 4 – Cinespia will present a special screening under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featuring an interactive shadow cast, special guests, DJ sets, time warp dance party, giveaways, selfie moments, fan festivities and a free themed photobooth.

– Cinespia will present a special screening under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featuring an interactive shadow cast, special guests, DJ sets, time warp dance party, giveaways, selfie moments, fan festivities and a free themed photobooth. Oct. 7 – The new 4K Blu-ray arrives in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook®, featuring stunning Dolby Vision® and Atmos® audio for the ultimate viewing experience. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

– The new 4K Blu-ray arrives in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook®, featuring stunning Dolby Vision® and Atmos® audio for the ultimate viewing experience. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Oct. 10 – A 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the original movie soundtrack will be reissued on 180g red-in-gold vinyl, housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve featuring never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley.

– A 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the original movie soundtrack will be reissued on 180g red-in-gold vinyl, housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve featuring never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley. Oct. 15 – The GRAMMY Museum ® will host a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, followed by a panel discussion celebrating its iconic soundtrack featuring Fat Mike amongst others!

– The GRAMMY Museum will host a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, followed by a panel discussion celebrating its iconic soundtrack featuring Fat Mike amongst others! This Fall – Commemorative Rocky Horror merchandise – featuring new designs from Funko, Loungefly, RockLove Jewelry, and others – will be released.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”



“When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone…50 years,” says producer Lou Adler. “What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”