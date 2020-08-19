Critical Role's Vex'ahlia on Broom SDCC Exclusive Funko Pop is Back in Stock

Last week, Funko released the first proper wave of Critical Role Vox Machina Funko Pops which included Grog Strongjaw, Vax'ildan, Percival de Rolo, Vex'ahlia, Keyleth, Pike Trickfoot, Scanlan Shorthalt, and Trinket. However, if you want to truly complete the collection, you'll need the Vex'ahlia "Vex on Broom" Pop figure that Funko released as an exclusive for SDCC / Comic-Con@Home last month. The figure sold out quickly after launch, but it's back for a limited time if you hurry.

The Critical Role Vex on Broom Funko Pop is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pick up here for $9.99 while it lasts. This might be the last restock, so if it sells out out again you can always grab one here on eBay if you're willing to pay the hefty premium. It features the half-elf Ranger played by Laura Bailey, riding on her flying broom and clutching what is likely her Revivify coin, while wearing her pointed hat.

Critical Role is a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and has turned into a web behemoth, spawning comic book series and art books, selling out theaters for live shows, and eventually spinning out into its own studio and production company. Critical Role even broke records when it raised over $12 million on Kickstarter for an animated series, which was later picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season. The series recently returned from an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

