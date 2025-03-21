Crocs 2 for $50 Deal Includes Fandom Clog Styles

Crocs is back with another big sale on their cult favorite clogs, this time offering 2 pairs for only $50 in select styles through March 26th. Among these styles you’ll find a handful of options for adult fans of Pokemon, Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more. There are even more options available for kids. What’s more, the vast majority of Jibbitz charm styles are 40% off if you would like to personalize the Crocs that you already own.

You can shop the entire Crocs 2 for $50 deal here while it lasts, and keep in mind that the most common sizes will sell out quickly. If you want to focus on the Jibbitz deal, you can do that here. The complete collection of Crocs collaborations can be found here, but we’ve highlighted some of the best ones below. Again, only a handful of these collaborations are part of the Crocs sale, but there are other ways to save on pretty much everything. Some styles feature individual discounts, and Crocs often includes pop-up discounts for visitors. Plus, Crocs Club members can save $30 on all orders of $100+ through April 1st. You can sign up for an account here.

Popular Crocs Collections

Some of the standout adult-sized styles from the Crocs 2 for $50 sale include the Captain America Echo Clog, the Star Wars Off Court Clog, the Classic Pokemon II Clog, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Classic Clog. However, there are over 500 items available in the sale, so there are plenty of additional options.