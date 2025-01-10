Cult Classic Horror Film Night of the Creeps Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray

The ’80s horror movie Night of the Creeps just got the 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment from Shout Factory, which should delight fans. The cult classic follows a couple who stumbles across a space-slug-infested corpse and the chaos that ensues. The new 4K UHD includes tons special features such as multiple interviews, commentaries, and deleted scenes. The movie is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $39.98 with an arrival set for March 25, 2025. Check out the entire list of special features below.
Special Features:
- 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative Approved by Director Fred Dekker
- Presented in Dolby Vision
- Audio Commentary with Actor Suzanne Snyder and Filmmakers Jackson Stewart and Francis Galluppi
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Fred Dekker
- Audio Commentary with Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, and Jill Whitlow
- A New Breed of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker – Interview with Director Fred Dekker
- Original Theatrical Ending
- Real Good Plan: Interview with Actor Jason Lively
- The Bradster: Interview with Actor Allan Kayser
- I Vote for that One: Interview with Actor Ken Heron
- Worst Coroner Ever: Interview with Actor Vic Polizos
- Answering The Door: Interview with Actor Suzanne Snyder
- Final Cut: Interview with Editor Michael N. Knue
- Horror’s Hallowed Ground: Revisiting the Locations of the Film
- Thrill Me!: The Making of Night of the Creeps – A 5 Part Documentary
- Tom Atkins: Man of Action
- Deleted Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
Conjuring Creator James Wan Loves Night of the Creeps
James Wan, the creator of Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant recently revealed that he’d love to revive a few 80s camp horror films. James Wan spoke with /Film and said, “I have many horror films that I think that are just fun that I love, and I’m pretty sure the horror community shares them with me. I love movies like Chopping Mall. I love Night of the Creeps. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films.”
With Wan having been in the Producer seat recently, maybe it’ll be more likely he can bring us some modern remakes of these silly cult classics. Maybe a tv show version like I Know What You Did Last Summer? Only time will tell!
