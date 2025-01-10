Cult Classic Horror Film Night of the Creeps Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray

The ’80s horror movie Night of the Creeps just got the 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment from Shout Factory, which should delight fans. The cult classic follows a couple who stumbles across a space-slug-infested corpse and the chaos that ensues. The new 4K UHD includes tons special features such as multiple interviews, commentaries, and deleted scenes. The movie is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $39.98 with an arrival set for March 25, 2025. Check out the entire list of special features below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special Features:

4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative Approved by Director Fred Dekker

Presented in Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary with Actor Suzanne Snyder and Filmmakers Jackson Stewart and Francis Galluppi

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Fred Dekker

Audio Commentary with Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, and Jill Whitlow

A New Breed of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker – Interview with Director Fred Dekker

Original Theatrical Ending

Real Good Plan: Interview with Actor Jason Lively

The Bradster: Interview with Actor Allan Kayser

I Vote for that One: Interview with Actor Ken Heron

Worst Coroner Ever: Interview with Actor Vic Polizos

Answering The Door: Interview with Actor Suzanne Snyder

Final Cut: Interview with Editor Michael N. Knue

Horror’s Hallowed Ground: Revisiting the Locations of the Film

Thrill Me!: The Making of Night of the Creeps – A 5 Part Documentary

Tom Atkins: Man of Action

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Conjuring Creator James Wan Loves Night of the Creeps

James Wan, the creator of Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant recently revealed that he’d love to revive a few 80s camp horror films. James Wan spoke with /Film and said, “I have many horror films that I think that are just fun that I love, and I’m pretty sure the horror community shares them with me. I love movies like Chopping Mall. I love Night of the Creeps. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films.”

With Wan having been in the Producer seat recently, maybe it’ll be more likely he can bring us some modern remakes of these silly cult classics. Maybe a tv show version like I Know What You Did Last Summer? Only time will tell!



Want to stay up to date with horror news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!