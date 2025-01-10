Gear

Cult Classic Horror Film Night of the Creeps Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray

Fred Dekker’s silly cult classic horror movie fially gets a 4K UHD release.

Night of the Creeps 4K UHD

The ’80s horror movie Night of the Creeps just got the 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment from Shout Factory, which should delight fans. The cult classic follows a couple who stumbles across a space-slug-infested corpse and the chaos that ensues. The new 4K UHD includes tons special features such as multiple interviews, commentaries, and deleted scenes. The movie is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $39.98 with an arrival set for March 25, 2025. Check out the entire list of special features below. 

Special Features:

  • 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative Approved by Director Fred Dekker
  • Presented in Dolby Vision
  • Audio Commentary with Actor Suzanne Snyder and Filmmakers Jackson Stewart and Francis Galluppi
  • Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Fred Dekker
  • Audio Commentary with Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, and Jill Whitlow
  • A New Breed of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker – Interview with Director Fred Dekker
  • Original Theatrical Ending
  • Real Good Plan: Interview with Actor Jason Lively
  • The Bradster: Interview with Actor Allan Kayser
  • I Vote for that One: Interview with Actor Ken Heron
  • Worst Coroner Ever: Interview with Actor Vic Polizos
  • Answering The Door: Interview with Actor Suzanne Snyder
  • Final Cut: Interview with Editor Michael N. Knue
  • Horror’s Hallowed Ground: Revisiting the Locations of the Film
  • Thrill Me!: The Making of Night of the Creeps – A 5 Part Documentary
  • Tom Atkins: Man of Action
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer

Conjuring Creator James Wan Loves Night of the Creeps

James Wan, the creator of Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant recently revealed that he’d love to revive a few 80s camp horror films. James Wan spoke with /Film and said, “I have many horror films that I think that are just fun that I love, and I’m pretty sure the horror community shares them with me. I love movies like Chopping Mall. I love Night of the Creeps. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films.”

With Wan having been in the Producer seat recently, maybe it’ll be more likely he can bring us some modern remakes of these silly cult classics. Maybe a tv show version like I Know What You Did Last Summer? Only time will tell! 

Want to stay up to date with horror news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!

