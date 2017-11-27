The Biggest Kindle Book Sale of the Year is Loaded With Fantastic Titles

Amazon saved their biggest Kindle book sale of the year for Cyber Monday, and we’re helping you break down the monster list of 400 books with some must-read titles from the sci-fi and fantasy category – though there’s something for every reader in the sale. Here are our favorites:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

• A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1) – $1.99

• The Fifth Season (The Broken Earth Book 1) – $2.99

• The Forever War (The Forever War Series) – $1

• The Blade Itself – $2.99

• The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher – $2.99

• Blood of Elves (The Witcher Book 1) – $2.99

• Theft of Swords (Riyria Revelations box set Book 1) – $2.99

• Cat’s Cradle – $2.49

• Going Postal (Discworld Book 33) – $1.99

• The Mechanical (The Alchemy Wars Book 1) – $2.99

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire list. On that note, today might be your last chance to save big on Kindle devices including the Paperwhite (the Kindle Goldilocks would choose) and the new Fire HD10, which is the best tablet deal ever at only $99.