Cyberpunk 2077 $30 Deal Comes With a Free SteelBook

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, but it has been plagued by bugs since it launched in December. However, it might be worth picking up for only $29.99 here at Best Buy for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. It even comes with the Steelbook case pictured above for free.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 needs a little more time in the oven, and we expect CD Projekt Red to deliver on its promise eventually. It seems like a great game will emerge when the bugs are worked out. What's more, free DLC, and even next-gen upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are expected for the game later this year.

Of course, the question is - will the price of Cyberpunk 2077 go any lower? Yes, at some point - but we would be very surprised if another significant drop happens anytime soon. In fact, the current $29.99 deal has only happened once before and it didn't last long.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the popular open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Some recent headlines include:

