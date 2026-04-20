Celebrate Star Wars Day Early With LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 On Sale

May the 4th is almost here, and if you haven’t started celebrating yet, the time is now to “do” (not “do not”).

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Star Wars Day is arguably a holiday at this point, and the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 set is currently on sale for $79.99 (down from its usual $99.99 list price), which means the Force is definitely with your wallet right now.

The Little Droid That Could (Fill Your Shelf Beautifully)

LEGO Set 75379 is the 1,050-piece R2-D2 buildable model designed for ages 10 and up… though the adults in the room are likely going to be just as invested in this build as any kid, if not more. Probably more. The set captures R2 in impressive, screen-accurate detail, functioning equally well as a hands-on building experience and a display-worthy centerpiece for your Star Wars collection.

At roughly 9 inches tall, it’s perfectly shelf-friendly without dominating your entire bookcase, or earns a permanent spot on your desk and becomes the first thing guests comment on.

More Than Just a Pretty Display Piece

The interactive detail baked into the design is especially worth calling out. R2’s head rotates a full 360 degrees, his third leg detaches for that classic mobility pose, and you can attach tools and a periscope to really nail the look. There’s also an included info plaque and display stand, because LEGO knows exactly who’s buying this.

The set also comes with an exclusive 25th Anniversary Darth Malak minifigure. For collectors, that alone is a serious draw.

Grab It Before May 4th

This is a multi-hour build that offers a satisfying, engaging, and never frustrating experience. If you’ve used the LEGO Builder app, it’s supported here, offering a smoother digital instruction experience that’s especially helpful for newer builders. If you’re tackling it solo with a good playlist or turning it into a family event, it hits that sweet spot between just challenging enough to be extra rewarding.

With a 4.9 out of 5-star rating across 2,300+ Amazon reviews, the feedback basically writes itself. Fans consistently call out the fun build process, the strong likeness to the beloved droid, and its gift potential. It’s rare to see a LEGO set with this level of consensus. People clearly love this one.

At $79.99, this is a solid $20 off and a great buy ahead of Star Wars Day, whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to the Jedi (or Sith) in your life.