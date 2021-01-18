Cyberpunk 2077 Price Plummets to Only $30

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, but it landed with a thud in December thanks to its poor performance on consoles. However, you have an opportunity to pick Cyberpunk 2077 for only $29.99 right now here on Amazon and here at Best Buy, which is 50% off the list price. We suggest going with Best Buy on this one, since they will toss in the awesome looking Steelbook case pictured above for free.

Price drops that steep shortly after launch aren't uncommon with PlayStation and Xbox titles, but we have to imagine that this wasn't the original plan for Cyberpunk 2077. However, situations like this are a great value opportunity. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 needs a little more time in the oven, and we expect CD Projekt Red to deliver on its promise eventually. It seems like a great game will emerge when the bugs are worked out, and CD Projekt Red appears to be cranking out the updates quickly. What's more, free DLC, and even next-gen upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are expected for the game later this year.

Of course, the question is - will the price of Cyberpunk 2077 go any lower? Yes, at some point - but we would be very surprised if another significant drop happens anytime soon. In fact, the current $29.99 deal might not stick around very long. Decisions! On that note, the Cyberpunk 2077 deal is part of a larger 4-day sale at Best Buy that includes loads of additional games for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One / Series X/S. You can shop those deals here while they last.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the popular open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Some recent headlines include:

