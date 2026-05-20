Mando-Core Upgrade: The Best Star Wars Gear to Rep Before Seeing the Movie

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, and if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to go all-in on some Mando merch, this is it… the way, you might even say. The film marks the franchise’s first theatrical release in seven years, and the licensing slate that’s come with it is just as ambitious as ever when it comes to Star Wars property. Forget novelty T-shirts and plastic keychains, though. There are plenty of those.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collabs we’ve collected here span performance running shoes, designer sunglasses, beauty and nail systems, and button-downs you could actually wear to dinner. The way has never had you looking better.

The standout wearable of the entire Mando collab season, these Adidas runners are legitimately good shoes that happen to carry some Star Wars DNA. Built on the same Adizero EVO SL ATR platform as Adidas’s elite performance line, they feature a LightstrikePro midsole for explosive cushioning, a water-repellent ripstop woven mesh upper, and a Continental rubber outsole with 1.5mm lugs for grip across mixed surfaces.

The Adizero sling-launch heel locks the fit, and Mandalorian and Grogu detailing throughout adds the character edge without going costume-y. They run true to size and come in Grey Five/Matte Silver/Linen Green, which is understated enough to wear to the grocery store. adiClub members earn 1,700 points and get free standard shipping with their purchase.

Ray-Ban Star Wars – The Mandalorian Olympian Deluxe — $287

Ray-Ban’s Mandalorian collaboration lands on its classic Olympian Deluxe silhouette, a big oval frame that’s been part of the brand’s heritage catalog for decades. This version comes in polished gunmetal with green mirror silver lenses, which is basically Mando’s color palette translated into one of the more versatile sunglass shapes you can own.

The frame is all metal with adjustable nosepads, lens category 3N protection, and a 62mm lens width that gives it that wide, confident look. It’s a collab you could wear forever without anyone knowing it’s actually a collab, which is usually the mark of a good one. Estimated delivery is fast, but in-store pickup is also available if you need them before the premiere.

RSVLTS has been doing licensed button-down shirts better than almost anyone for years, and their Mandalorian lineup currently runs 27 items deep, including shirts, tees, hats, and a reversible bomber jacket. Highlights from the collection:

SuperX Apparel Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection — $69–$329

If you want the gym-to-galaxy pipeline, SuperX Apparel’s Mandalorian performance line is worth knowing about. These are limited-run pieces (most capped at 300 or 500 units), built around fabrics that are performance-grade, and with cuts designed for training, not just wearing around the house.

The Beskar colorway specifically leans into the show’s signature silver-grey armor aesthetic in a way that actually translates to athletic wear. The limited unit counts are real, so if anything here catches your eye, don’t sleep on it.

Bath and Body Works Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection

Bath and Body Works dropped a full 21-item Mandalorian and Grogu collection timed to the film. The collection is built around two original scents—Force Flow (galactic green apple, salted lavender, and cosmic sage, leaning into the Grogu side of the franchise) and Bounty Hunter (beskar sea salt, solar woods, and patchouli, which is exactly as brooding as it sounds). The full product range is wide:

Most of the core fragrance products are in stock for same-day pickup. Some of the novelty items in the collection, including both Wallflowers nightlights and the Grogu car fragrance holder, are already sold out in stores, so online ordering is your best bet for those.

Olive and June The Mandalorian and Grogu Long-Lasting Mani System — $110

Olive and June, the nail care brand known for making salon-quality at-home manicures actually achievable, built a full limited-edition system around The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it’s rated 4.5 stars across more than 18,000 reviews.

The system includes six limited-edition polishes with names that are deeply committed to the bit (Nevarro Glaze, Grogu Green, Holo Glitter, Signet Pink, Razor Crest Refresh, Neon Streets Haze), plus a free Sublight Shimmer polish, cuticle serum, cleanup brush, acetone-free polish remover pot, nail clipper, buffer, file, and top coat. It also comes with a Limited Edition Galaxy Poppy, a Blind Box Poppy, and a Star Wars-branded celestial pouch. The Grogu Green and Holo Glitter shades alone would justify the purchase if you’re into nail art.

Loungefly Star Wars Mandalorian Bags — $75–$90

Last, but not least, Loungefly’s Mandalorian finds are tightly curated to only three, but wildly adorable pieces. Sign up for a free Fan Rewards account and you can take up to 50% off sitewide for a limited time.

The Grogu Cosplay Mini Backpack is the standout, shaped around the character in a way that’s instantly recognizable without being garish, and Loungefly’s build quality tends to hold up better than most novelty bags in this price range. Free shipping is also available on orders over $65.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026. These collections are designed to move fast, and with the theatrical momentum behind Mandalorian and Grogu right now, several of the limited-run pieces are already disappearing. Shop now, show up dressed right, and may the Force be with you.