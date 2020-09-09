Darth Nihilus Joins the Star Wars Black Series Gaming Greats Lineup as an Exclusive Figure

The latest figure in Hasbro's The Black Series Gaming Greats lineup is none other than Darh Nihilus from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II! Darh Nihilus is described as "a Sith Lord so lost to the dark side that he became an endlessly hungry void". He has a pretty cool mask though.

The 6-inch figure includes the articulation you would expect from a Black Series figure along with a lightsaber accessory. It also looks pretty fantastic. If you agree, the only place you can get one is here at GameStop for $24.99 with shipping slated for October 26th. Note that the Jedi Revan Black Series figure is also making a return as a GameStop exclusive on October 1st. You can reserve one on backorder here for $24.99. As for the original Darth Revan Black Series KOTR figure, you'll have to grab that here on eBay at this point.

On a related note, dropped 14 new releases on Fan First Friday last month that includes nearly 50 figures in The Black Series, Vintage, and the new Celebrate the Saga 5-pack and 6-pack collections. A full breakdown of the collection and where to get them can be found here. You might also want to check out the 17 Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases that recently made a comeback.

