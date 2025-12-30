Dead Cells Fans Can Grab the Medley of Pain Bundle at 40% Off

Looking for a massive amount of roguelite action to keep you busy through the holiday season and beyond? GOG’s Winter Sale is offering the Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle at a whopping 40% discount, bringing the price down to just $23.99 from its regular $39.99. That’s the entire Dead Cells experience (base game plus all major DLC) available completely DRM-free. But don’t dawdle too long, because this deal only runs through January 3, 2026.

What Is the Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle?

If you somehow haven’t encountered Dead Cells yet, you’re missing out on one of the most celebrated action roguelites of the past decade. This fast-paced, pixel-perfect blend of metroidvania exploration and brutal combat has earned countless awards for good reason. The “just one more run” addiction factor is off the charts, with each death teaching you something new about the game’s intricate systems. And you WILL die. A lot. But you’ll keep coming back for more.

The Medley of Pain Bundle is essentially the definitive edition, packing in everything Motion Twin and Evil Empire have created for Dead Cells since its launch. It’s perfect whether you’re a complete newcomer or someone who played the base game, but missed the expansions that dramatically evolved the experience.

Everything Included in the Bundle

For your $23.99, you’re getting the complete Dead Cells package:

Dead Cells base game

The Bad Seed DLC

Fatal Falls DLC

The Queen and the Sea DLC

Return to Castlevania crossover DLC

That’s dozens of unique biomes, brutally satisfying boss fights, hundreds of weapons and items to experiment with, and countless ways to customize your runs.

Why This Is a Great Winter Sale Pickup

What makes Dead Cells particularly perfect for the holiday season is its pick-up-and-play nature. Have 20 minutes between family gatherings? That’s enough time for a quick run. Staying up late after everyone’s gone to bed? You can easily lose hours chaining “just one more” attempts together.

The game strikes a great balance of allowing newcomers to jump in and hit the ground running, while offering enough depth to keep hardcore players engaged for hundreds of hours. The controls are tight, the combat is visceral, and the progression systems give you that constant dopamine hit of unlocking new toys to play with.

GOG-Specific Benefits

Grabbing the bundle on GOG means you’re getting the fully DRM-free version that works across Windows, macOS, and Linux. No internet connection required to play, no launcher needed… just download and enjoy. At $23.99 for the complete package, it’s a fantastic value for the full Dead Cells experience. If you’ve been on the fence about trying this modern classic or have been waiting for the right moment to grab all the DLC, this is your chance. The GOG Winter Sale won’t last forever, though. So grab this bundle before it returns to full price in early January.