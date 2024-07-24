Deadpool & Wolverine Inspires a New CASETiFY Collection For iPhone And Android

CASETiFY Deadpool & Wolverine Collection

It’s Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine mania right now with the film hitting theaters in the midst of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 festivities. CASETiFY is getting in on the action with a new collection of comic book-inspired case designs for iPhone and Android devices (Google and Samsung). There are also Deadpool & Wolverine-themed accessories for AirPods, Apple Watch, wireless chargers, grip stands, cardholder stands, leather wallets, power banks, phone straps, and more.

A highlight of the collection is Deadpool and Wolverine metal chain wrist straps which are adorned with charms of the individual characters. If you want to get your hands on them, the collection will be available to purchase starting on July 30th at 1am PT / 3am ET here at the CASETiFY website. Note you can also score a free custom CASETiFY Deadpool variant cover poster if you sign up for the waitlist and purchase at least one accessory (non-phone case item) from the collection.

CASETiFY Deadpool & Wolverine Chain Wrist Straps

Get Ready For An Emotional Journey With Deadpool & Wolverine

In a chat with Deadline, the MCU architect called Deadpool & Wolverine the most wholesome R-rated film ever. That’s a pretty lofty claim. But, the filmmakers involved are pounding the table that fans are going to feel something very different than they’re expecting during parts of this summer blockbuster.

“I think we’ve been edgy in the past, but my favorite thing is that we span all types of genres and tones,” Feige argued. “I think it gets a lot of attention that this is our first R-rated movie, but it is the third R-rated Deadpool movie, so we wanted to stay true to what Ryan [Reynolds] has built over those last couple of movies and we weren’t going to undo that.”

“I will say — Hugh and Ryan have talked about this — and I think people can tell from the trailer and from the press tour so far, yes, it’s R-rated, yes there’s some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional. I keep calling it the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see,” Feige said. “It really is a celebration of friendship and family and of found family. I don’t want to overdo it, but for all the R-rated raunchiness that gets attention, when people see the movie, it’s going to be about how heartfelt it is — in my opinion, much more than the first two Deadpool films. That’s what I’m really excited about, once people get past the ‘F’ words and the R-rating, to see how sweet it is.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In the 34th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “A listless Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him,” the official synopsis states. “When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to – f—. Synopses are so f— stupid.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.