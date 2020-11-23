Disney Launches Collectible Keys for Baby Yoda, Toy Story, and Fantasia

Disney's collectible keys are extremely popular with fans, as we saw once again with the recent launch of the key for the Disney+ one year-anniversary. These keys can sell out quickly and fetch surprisingly high prices on eBay, so you'll want to snatch up the new keys for the 80th anniversary of Fantastia, the 25th anniversary of Toy Story, and Baby Yoda from Star Wars: The Mandalorian while you can.

The most coveted of these keys will likely be the Baby Yoda version, which is currently an early access exclusive for Disney Visa Cardmembers until December 7th, after which it will be available in limited quantities to the general public.

If you want to sign up for the Visa card and get the key early, you can do that here. You'll get a $100 statement credit, 10% off select shopDisney purchases, and rewards at Parks, so it might be worth it for superfans. Cardmembers can order the Baby Yoda key here at shopDisney for $12.99.

Disney's Toy Story key celebrates the launch of Pixar's iconic animated franchise way back in 1995. It features Woody, Buzz, and the Pixar logo. The Toy Story Collectible Key is a special edition that anyone can order right here at shopDisney for $12.99 while supplies last.

Disney's Fantasia key celebrates an even bigger milestone with 80 years of the animated classic. It features Mickey Mouse and Magic Brooms from The Sorcerer's Apprentice. You can order the Fantastia key here at shopDisney for $12.99.

Finally, Disney has a collectible key set up for sale that includes four keys that feature designs that celebrate the movie juggernaut that they have assembled over the years: Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. You can order the Disney Studios key set here for $39.99 while they last.

Keep in mind that shipping is free at shopDisney with orders over $75 when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

