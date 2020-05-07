Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Face Masks Now Shipping in July

When it comes to wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, you don't have to settle for something basic. Numerous companies have stepped in to offer fun and stylish options, and Disney is leading the pack with a line of reusable cloth face masks featuring themes based on our favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters.

Not surprisingly, the masks have been hugely popular. Originally slated to launch in June, most of the masks now have a ship date of July 15th. Some designs have a ship date as late as July 29th. It's unclear whether the release date was simply pushed back or they've gone into backorder because of brisk sales, but it seems clear that interested parties should get their orders in before the release date moves out further.

Pre-orders of the masks are available now through shopDisney in 4-packs for $19.99 in small, medium, and large sizes. Designs include Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Toy Story, The Hulk, and more.

What's more, Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare (up to $1 million or until September 30th - whichever comes first). They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.".

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in the statement. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

Note that the CDC has recommended that cloth face masks be worn in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Outside of Disney, you can check out a list of our favorite mask design collections right here.

For the most up-to-date news and information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.