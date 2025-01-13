Disney Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Doll Is a Very Limited Edition

Disney’s original Mary Poppins film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke arrived in theaters in 1964, but Disney is extending the 60th anniversary celebration with a new 17-inch doll that’s practically perfect. It’s also a very limited edition of only 4670, which means that you can expect these to end up on eBay for double the $149.99 asking price before long. You can reserve one here at The Disney Store now while they last. Additional details about the doll can be found below.

Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Doll

As noted, Disney’s 60th Anniversary Mary Poppins doll is quite large at 17-inches tall. It’s also poseable and and includes the following costume details:

Authentic recreation of Mary’s ”Jolly Holiday” costume

Layered satin dress with sheer, striated organza overlays

Sheer sleeves and gloves

Embroidered floral embellishments with tiny faux pearl accents

Satin corset with embroidered boning

Satin ribbon trims

Hat with satin rosettes and mesh netting

Ruffled fine lace neckline

Molded boots

Parrot head umbrella with lace trimmed satin parasol dome

Of course, a sequel to the original film dubbed Mary Poppins Returns arrived in 2018 and enjoyed a successful run. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILY rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep). You can stream the film now on Disney+.