Disney Parks Create Your Own Headband Experience Now Available Online

If you’ve been to the Disney Parks and or at the Disney Store Times Square recently, you might have enjoyed customizing your own headband with plush character attachments inspired by Disney and Pixar favorites like Mickey & Friends, Winnie the Pooh, Inside Out, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. Now fans at home can get in on the fun, because the ability to create your own headband is now available online here at The Disney Store! Personally, I like the idea of customizing your headband to match your mood using characters from Inside Out. As you can see from our mockup above, mine would be maxed out on Anxiety and would vary on a scale of 1-4 depending on the situation. Today would be a 2 Anxiety kind of day.

However, if you’re fortunate enough to feel more than just crushing anxiety every single moment of every single day, you might be interested in decorating your headband with characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Alien from Toy Story, Zero, Sally and Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. Note that the plush double as standalone accessories that can be clipped onto bags, purses, backpacks, or keychains. You can check out the entire lineup here at The Disney Store now. Headbands are priced at $11.99 with each plush priced at $13.99. A full list of available options can be found below.