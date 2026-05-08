These Are The Star Wars Collectibles You’re Looking For (But They Won’t Stay In Stock for Long) 

Over the past two years Blokees has been taking the collecting world by storm with their pre-painted articulated model kits. Entertainment Earth currently has the latest releases from a galaxy far, far away but they’re sure to sell out fast.

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The latest drops in their Star Wars line are Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Stormtrooper disguises from A New Hope. Both model kits are in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth now for just $19.99 each. Both figures include an alternate hand that is holding a Stormtrooper helmet and Luke also includes a MSE-6 droid, a nice accessory that I appreciate as a lifelong Star Wars fan. Both the Luke and Han headsculpts perfectly capture the essence of their characters with a fun, almost cartoon aesthetic that fans are sure to appreciate.

Each Blokees champion class model kit comes with instructions to put together the kit and once completed you’re left with a figure that stands at 5.5 inches and is fully articulated allowing you to pose, display and take photos the same way you would with any other action figures in your collection.

The affordability of the line is undoubtedly the biggest benefit, with most sets selling for less than $20. Despite the lower cost, Blokees also include character specific accessories like alternate hands, weapons and more in each set. The kits take between one to two hours to assemble and don’t require glue, everything you need is in the box.

If you’re looking to start a new Star Wars collection and have a nice activity to go with each figure, Blokees might just be the perfect fit. If Star Wars isn’t your speed, Blokees also have kits for Transformers, Marvel and more that are all equally as impressive. Whatever you’re into, Entertainment Earth is sure to have you covered, so go find your next kit now!