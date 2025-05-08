Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. Lamp LEGO Set Is Up For Pre-Order

To the untrained eye, the latest addition to the LEGO Ideas lineup looks a whole lot like a lamp – albeit an adorable one. However, Pixar fans will immediately recognize it as the company mascot and star of the 1986 Disney Pixar animated short film Luxo Jr, which was the first CGI animated film ever to be nominated for an Academy award. The full details are are available below, but if this is an insta-buy for your collection, you can pre-order the set here at LEGO and here on Amazon starting today for $69.99 with a release date set for June 1st.

As you might have expected with this LEGO set, articulation is a key feature, but that’s not all. The set also comes with a buildable Pixar ball, which can be displayed with Luxo Jr. standing on it to mimic the squishing scene in the original short. What’s more, the Pixar ball opens up to reveal hidden Easter eggs inspired by popular Disney and Pixar movies including Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters, Inc. Toy Story and Finding Nemo.

The LEGO Ideas Pixar Luxo Jr. (21357) set is a 613-piece build and, as mentioned, will officially launch on May 31st / June 1st at 9am PT / 12am ET. If you want to reserve a copy now, you can do that right here at the LEGO shop. Details about the Ideas process behind this set can be found below.

The Luxo Jr. LEGO set was designed by London-based LEGO fan Toby Brett, and it quickly racked up the 10,000 votes required for official consideration. Talking about his design, Toby said “I’m a huge fan of all the Pixar films, which were a big part of my childhood and Luxo Jr. is the mascot that perfectly sums up my love for these movies. I spent a lot of time looking at photos of Luxo Jr. to make my model as screen-accurate and recognisable as possible.”

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they'll shift here to the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.