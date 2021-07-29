Disney Princess Apple iPhone Casetify Collection Is On Sale Now

Casetify is collaborating with Disney once again as part of a year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration. The new collection features a range of limited edition iPhone and Apple accessories inspired by Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan, and Tiana. customizable iPhone cases are the cornerstone of the collection, but Disney Princess designs are also available for Apple accessories like AirPods, AirTags, and the Apple Watch. Below you'll find all of the details you need about the collection, including when and where you can order your favorite Disney Princess designs.

Highlights:

Disney fans can step into the spotlight with the new Princess Pocket Mirror Case—a reflective iPhone case designed to showcase self-love.

As the ultimate nod to “Be Your Own Princess,” customers are encouraged to make their case truly one-of-a-kind by selecting their favorite Disney Princess from the lineup and adding their name or monogram to the custom creation.

The collection supports a range of iPhone sizes retailing $35-75 USD, with case types including the popular drop-proof Impact Series and Custom Mirror Case, in addition to two brand new case types: the Glitter Impact Case and Ultra Compostable Case—CASETiFY’s latest release in sustainable accessories.

In this collection, fans will be able to shop the brand’s first Beaded Phone Strap, fashioned with pearly beads and gemstones, retailing for $45 USD.

Designs in the collection expand to more complementing tech accessories, with Disney Princess patterns taking to AirPods cases and the new Custom AirTag Holder, constructed in sustainably sourced materials and outfitted with a metal hook to clip onto virtually anything.

Release Date and Order Info:

Casetify's "Be Your Own Princess" collection is available to order here at the Casetfiy website starting today, July 29th.

Disney's Ultimate Princess Ultimate Princess Celebration is designed to spotlight "the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world." Events, experiences, and products will be part of the festivities. Additional details about the celebration can be found here. You can also find a range of Ultimate Princess products here at shopDisney.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.