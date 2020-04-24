Disney Launches New The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Backpacks and Purses

Fans of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian have a lot to look forward to. While we won't see the debut of Season 2 until the fall, we recently learned that Season 3 is already in development. Plus, the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian drops on May 4th for Star Wars Day. To top it all off, several new Baby Yoda (The Child) backpacks and purses are coming from Disney and Concept One.

The first Baby Yoda plush backpack debuted in January from Bioworld and it's super affordable at only $23.99. The new Concept One versions appear to be a bit more ambitious. First off, the design for the figural backpack is only available as a rendering at the moment, but it's clear that they are going for a more realistic look. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with shipping slated for September.

Next up we have the "Species Unknown" crossbody purse, which features Baby Yoda tucked inside with a small frog attached to the back of its hand. It's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for September.

Finally, there's the Baby Yoda Carriage crossbody purse, which is based on the Pod that it travels in. It appears to include a little Baby Yoda tag as well. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with shipping slated for September.

On a related note, Mattel is launching the most affordable Baby Yoda plush yet at only $12.99. It also gives you a lot of bang for your buck in terms of cuteness. Unlike many of the other Baby Yoda plush, it's also 100% soft and squishable.

If you're interested in reserving Mattel's The Child Basic 8-Inch Plush, you can pre-order one is here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for September. Given the price and squishability, this Baby Yoda plush might be more popular than most, so lock one down while you can.

