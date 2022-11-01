Disney+ Tests Special shopDisney Perk For Subscribers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has begun testing a special perk to subscribers of their Disney+ streaming service that gives fans first dibs on highly anticipated merch. For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can visit shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess to place their orders for a range of exclusive apparel, toys, and collectibles from top franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar film like Frozen 2 and Lightyear. You might also be alerted to special product drops via QR codes on detail pages for select movies, series, and shorts on Disney+.

If you've ever tried to score hot items like exclusive Star Wars Lightsaber sets from shopDisney, this perk will prove useful by giving you a slightly better chance at actually ordering one. Items like this can sell out in the blink of an eye. That said, several Lightsaber sets are part of the Disney Plus Special Access launch. You can check them out along with some of the other top items in the list below.

"Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber," said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. "We're excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+."

As noted, Disney is referring to this as a "test experience" noting that it will be available for "a limited time" (through the holidays). Presumably, if all goes well it will continue, though there's no guarantee. Take advantage of the perk while you can. If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, you can remedy that right here.