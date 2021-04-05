Disney's Winnie the Pooh nuIMOs Plush Have Stylish Outfits

Disney's lineup of adorable fashion-forward nuiMOs plush got a big addition today that comes straight out of the Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh and friends can now join you on all of your adventures - and they won't embarrass you by running around naked all the time. Winnie the Pooh wearing just a shirt is even worse somehow.

Indeed, Disney's Winnie the Pooh nuIMOs collection can be accessorized with some stylish threads. The lineup includes the title character with an optional brown tweed suit, Tigger with an optional blue pinstripe suit, Piglet, and Eeyore. You can shop all of the plush and the clothes options right here at shopDisney.

The base plush cost $17.99 and the outfits are $12.99 each. There are numerous outfit options to choose from (new summer styles are arriving in May), and the plush include characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Muppets characters and more.

In related news, the LEGO 21326 Winnie the Pooh set recently launched with 1265 pieces that come together to depict Pooh Bear's house in the Hundred Acre Wood. Naturally, it's under a big oak tree that provides a ready source of honey.

The Winnie the Pooh LEGO Ideas set is available to order here at LEGO.com for $99.99 on backorder at the time of writing, so grab one before they sell out.

