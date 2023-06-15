Disney100 and Marvel Villains Collections Released by RSVLTS

It's a big year for fans of The Walt Disney Company, as this year marks the 100 anniversary of the iconic studio, with celebrations being held across the globe that pay respects to the beloved studio. One of the ways in which fans can show their love for the studio is with an all-new Disney100 collection from RSVLTS, featuring a number of beloved characters from the studio's history. One of Disney's newer brands is Marvel Entertainment, a franchise that has always been a staple of pop culture but has become an entertainment juggernaut since being acquired by Disney. In addition to fans being able to show their love for Disney, RSVLTS also debuted a new wave of gear that honors the most devious of characters from the Marvel roster. Given how Disney parks are honoring the centennial this summer, RSVLTS has a wide variety of Disney-themed items to sport when reflecting on the studio's history in the coming months. Scroll down to see the new Disney100 and Marvel Villains lines at RSVLTS, which are on sale now.

Disney100 "Pastel Pals" - KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) You know you're a true Disney fan when all you need to recognize the roster are silhouettes. Show off your fandom by calling out all the classic characters on this colorful KUNUFLEX collage featuring everyone from Disney's Mickey Mouse to Winnie the Pooh to Ariel, and more!

Disney100 "The Gang's All Here" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) You think you've known your pals a long time? Disney's Mickey Mouse and his crew have been going strong for over 80 years... and show no signs of slowing. Grab this KUNUFLEX testament to everlasting friendship featuring old-school versions of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto, all sporting ear-to-ear smiles. Well, except Donald, who of course managed to sneak in one grouchy face. And that's why we love him.

Disney100 "Lil Mickeys" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) His look may have changed but his effervescent spirit remains the same. From Disney's Steamboat Willie to The Mickey Mouse Club to Mickey Mouse Shorts, and more, Mickey Mouse has been the face, heart, and soul of Disney for almost 100 years. This KUNUFLEX buttondown pays tribute to the indelible mouse that started it all and the magical journey he's taken us on through the years. Can't wait to see where the little guy takes us next!

Disney100 "Say Cheeeese!" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Welcome to the most magical party of the century! Ever wish you could see what happens when your favorite animated characters let loose? Well, now you can with this photo booth-style KUNUFLEX montage featuring the picturesque poses and funny faces of Disney icons through the ages, from the original cartoon crew (plus two) to the family Madrigal, and everyone in between. 1... 2... 3... Smile!

Marvel "Master of Magnetism" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Positively evil. This evolutionarily superior KUNUFLEX buttondown captures Magneto in the midst of unleashing some of his trademark magnetic mayhem onto the world. With its retro comic style and a few Easter eggs from the X-Men universe, you might just say this shirt is... perfection.

Marvel "Bad Hosts" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Ever consider someone a bad host because they invited you over for a BBQ and had nothing good on the menu? Well as long as you weren't on it, you might want to rethink your definition. Your favorite sinister symbiotes from the Marvel Universe wreak havoc on this chaotic KUNUFLEX buttondown featuring Venom and Carnage on an all-out rampage.

Marvel "A Little Villainous" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) They're terrifying. They're tyrannical. They're really, really tiny. Give yourself just the right amount of attitude with this KUNUFLEX collage of miniature Marvel villains over a familiar comic background pattern. From Thanos to Loki to Green Goblin and more, people will be dying to ask you about this one... but might be a little too afraid to do so.