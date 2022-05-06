Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch Ear Headbands Set Online Sale Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Days after a viral tweet revealed that Disneyland was selling Scarlet Witch-themed Minnie Mouse ears at stores in the parks, the Marvel-ous headpiece will go on sale at ShopDisney, the company's exclusive merch website. Originally hitting the parks in March (and America Chavez and Wanda coming to the parks as characters earlier this month), the ears will go on sale tomorrow, May 13th at 7 a.m. PT / 10am ET here at ShopDisney (the link will not be active until launch). Wanda Maximoff, fresh off WandaVision, has quickly become one of Marvel's standout characters, and her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her as a complex and tortured character.

Fans were already in love with Wanda before she even got a comics-accurate costume, with Doctor Strange 2 being the first feature film in which that outfit appeared. She was also at the center of some particularly controversial scenes in the movie.

Check out the official teaser image for the ears:

(Photo: Disney)

Here's how Disney describes the product:

You don't need the Darkhold to harness the powers of The Scarlet Witch. Inspired by the events of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a brand new ear headband has arrived at shopDisney. The ornate design is inspired by Wanda Maximoff's distinctive headpiece, and on the headband includes the reassuring claim, "I have everything under control."



The padded ears feature an all-over screen art chevron pattern with appliqué lines, and a simulated leather exterior, in addition to a non-slip velour interior. Dreamwalking powers are not included.



And the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.