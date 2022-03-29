Scarlet Witch Minnie Ears Go Viral

Disneyland has Scarlet Witch ears available at the park and people just can’t deal. On Twitter, @wandaslizzie posted images of the new merch and the WandaVision hive has been active. It’s been interesting to see the rollout of the Avengers Campus merch as the section of Disney’s California Adventure continues to grow. Marvel is big box office no matter where you are. In the movies and inside of the park’s gates. Wanda has never been more popular than right now either. It was a no-brainer for Disney to take one of the MCU’s most-popular characters and merge them with a Disneyland favorite. You can expect all of the Scarlet Witch hive to make the pilgrimage if they are visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Check out the ears down below.

Fans can expect to see Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next. She and Benedict Cumberbatch’s prickly sorcerer will try to save the Multiverse together. Or possibly tear it apart. “I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda,” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer explained to Empire Magazine. “Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.

DISNEYLAND IS SELLING SCARLET WITCH MINNIE EARS ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/dEp6dymlSL — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 26, 2022

Marvel is describes the upcoming MCU blockbuster: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.”

