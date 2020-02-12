DOOM Eternal Marauder and Doom Slayer Phobos Armor McFarlane Toys Figures are Live

McFarlane Toys has launched two new 7-inch figures in their lineup for the upcoming DOOM Eternal game, and they both look fantastic. The first is a DOOM Slayer in Phobos Armor, which features up to 22 points of articulation along with Super Shotgun (with meat hook) and DOOM Blade accessories. That figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for May 22nd. This figure is a variant that follows the DOOM Slayer in classic Green Armor (available here on Amazon) and DOOM Slayer in Bronze Armor (limited edition available here on eBay).

The other new DOOM Eternal figure from McFarlane Toys is also their first demon figure – Marauder. Features include up to 22 points of articulation and an Argent Battle Axe accessory. Pre-orders for the Marauder figure are live here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for May 22nd. Odds are Marauder wouldn’t have been your first choice for a DOOM demon figure, but it does look great. Plus, the fact that it exists gives us hope that the series will continue. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see some classic DOOM figures at some point.

DOOM Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide on March 20, 2020. Meanwhile it’s also set to come to Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a $10 discount.

“As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.”

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on DOOM Eternal, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.

