Get DOOM Eternal for Only $40 With a Free SteelBook Case

DOOM Eternal has been available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for less than two months, but you can already score a massive deal on the title. If you're down for a manic and relentless FPS to help cure that quarantine boredom, here's what you need to know...

At the time of writing, Best Buy is offering DOOM Eternal on all three platforms for $39.99 - a whopping 33% of and the lowest price we've ever seen for the game by a considerable margin. Not only that, you'll get the awesome-looking steelbook case pictured above as a free bonus. Direct links to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the deal can be found below while it lasts.

If the Best Buy version of the deal sells out, you can still score the $39.99 deal on the game at Amazon without the SteelBook bonus:

DOOM Eternal is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, later this year the first-person shooter will come to Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the new release:

"Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to stop the final destruction of humanity," reads an official pitch of the game. "Also includes Battlemode, a new 2-vs-1 multiplayer experience in which a fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat."

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on DOOM Eternal, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.